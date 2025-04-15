Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2: HBO Releases Episode 2 Image Gallery

Check out the images for HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us S02E02.

If you felt this hovering cloud of dread hanging over the second season opener of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us, you were far from alone. Every little moment felt like a metaphor for heartbreak. Don't get us started on that scene where Joel pushes Seth (Robert John Burke) to the ground over the homophobic slur he leveled at Ellie and Dina (Isabela Merced) – only for Ellie to lash out at Joel for it. With that in mind, we've added the official image gallery that was released to our preview rundown – and that's waiting for you below.

HBO's The Last of Us Season 2: A Preview

The Last of Us Season 2: Five years after the events of the first season, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind. With the season's second episode directed by Mark Mylod and written by Craig Mazin, here's a look at the image gallery for this weekend's episode. Following that, you can check out the "Weeks Ahead" trailer that was released on Sunday night, as well as two featurettes spotlighting how the season opener came together and how Season 2 expands the show's universe. Later in the post, host Troy Baker speaks with Druckmann and Mazin in the first edition of the season's official podcast:

TLOU Season 2 Makes Changes, But Part II "DNA Is In There"

Along with the news of some major additions to the hit HBO series' cast, Mazin and Druckmann spoke with Variety this past week on a wide range of topics related to the upcoming second season. One of those topics discussed related to the changes that Mazin and Druckmann made from the video game's "Part II" to bring things to live-action series life – like the addition of Catherine O'Hara as Joel's therapist, fleshing out a backstory on "Part II" character Eugene (set to be played by Joe Pantoliano), and going with a different physical take on Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), for example.

Though expectations were high for the first season, they're even more so as the series heads in "Part II" territory. So, how are Mazin and Druckmann feeling about the possibility of some toxic social media pushback on the changes that they made? Based on what they went through to get "Part II" finished and to get the first season of the HBO series onto small screens, it sounds like Druckmann is feeling confidently ready for it. "I love the changes that we've made," Druckmann shared. "It's a different version of that story, but its DNA is in there. Maybe more than excited, I'm really curious what their reaction will be."

In terms of the bigger picture, how long does the duo see the series running? "It feels like we've got one or two more seasons," Mazin added, reaffirming what he and Druckmann had shared previously about their take on "Part II" needing more than one season. "It's getting harder to make because every episode gets big. You don't want to wait four years for a 17-episode finish, or whatever it is."

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time") are Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen) and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

