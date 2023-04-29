The Last of Us Season 2 "Months, Not Years" From Start; Tattoo Clue? Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin offered a promising update on Season 2 of HBO's Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey-starring The Last of Us. (VIDEO)

When it comes to the tons of questions swirling around what's to come with the second season of Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us, maybe the biggest is when the season will actually hit screens. Previously, Ramsey shared that "it will be a while," with word of an early to mid-2025 premiere window being rumbled about. While it's still too early to start talking about specific production start dates, Druckmann & Mazin offered a much more promising update during the Deadline FYC House+ HBO Max event on Friday night.

When asked about the start of production, the series co-creators confirmed that they are "month, not years away from starting," which was definitely well-received by the audience. When asked if the season would start immediately the first season or if there would be a time jump, Druckmann & Mazin paused before offering a cautious answer about how they're dedicated to the source material as much as possible – and that we could take from that what we wanted.

And as an extra clip, we have a potential Season 2 clue as Druckmann & Mazin show off their matching tattoos:

Because Season 1 of #TheLastOfUs was a massive success, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann got matching tattoos… What will they do next for Season 2? pic.twitter.com/3szByOWoC7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) April 29, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Last of Us: Pascal, Ramsey & Mazin on Season 2 & "Part II"

During a profile of the actor posted by Esquire, Pascal, co-star Ramsey, and Mazin shared their thoughts on what's about to happen to be a foregone conclusion and if they're ready for it. From this point forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer – you've been warned!

Okay, without going into some "super-spoiler' territory, let's just say that Joel isn't a major living & breathing factor in The Last of Us Part II – which would lend viewers to have a ten-ton hint when it comes to Pascal's fate in the second season. But when we're talking about a series that isn't afraid to stray from/add to the source material, could there be "other options" available? If there are, Mazin isn't sharing them. "This should be fairly obvious to anyone by now, but I don't fear killing characters," Mazin shared. "But the important thing to note is that neither Neil [Druckmann] nor I feel constrained by the source material." Pascal is aware of that moment – and if that's the way it plays out, then that's how it should play out. "It wouldn't make sense to follow the first game so faithfully only to stray severely from the path," Pascal explained. "So, yeah, that's my honest answer." If that moment does happen? "If that does take place in the show, I don't know that I'm emotionally ready for it," Ramsey added.