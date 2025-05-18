Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: the last of us

The Last of Us Season 2 Preview: Episode 6 Brings Memories of Joel

Check out our updated preview of tonight's episode of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Kaitlyn Dever, and Isabela Merced-starring The Last of Us Season 2.

Is everyone ready to have the crap kicked out of their "feels" tonight? That's because tonight's sixth chapter of HBO and Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann's Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), and Isabela Merced (Dina)-starring The Last of Us Season 2 is bringing back a very familiar face. No, we're not talking any kind of miracle or "The Walking Dead"-like return. Pascal's Joel is returning in flashbacks – and based on the updated image gallery and promo trailer below, it looks like he will be back in a big way tonight. In addition, Joe Pantoliano's Eugene Lynden looks to be playing a significant role – and let's not forget that this episode was singled out by quite a few folks before the season premiered as one for viewers to have on their radars.

HBO's The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6 Preview

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 6: Directed by Neil Druckmann and written by Neil Druckmann, Halley Gross, and Craig Mazin, here's a preview of this weekend's chapter, followed by the updated official image gallery, a look behind the scenes of the season's fourth episode, and the latest edition of the show's official podcast.

Behind the camera, Mazin and Druckmann will be joined by Peter Hoar (S01E03: "Long, Long Time"), Mark Mylod (HBO's Succession), Nina Lopez-Corrado (HBO's Perry Mason), Stephen Williams (HBO's Watchmen), and Kate Herron (Loki). HBO's The Last of Us is written and executive-produced by Mazin and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television and is also executive-produced by Carolyn Strauss, Jacqueline Lesko, Cecil O'Connor, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Evan Wells. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog serve as the production companies.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!