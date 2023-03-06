The Last of Us Season Finale "Look for the Light" Preview Released Here's a look at what's to come with the season finale of HBO's The Last of Us, along with a look back at S01E08 "When We Are in Need."

After a particularly brutal penultimate episode that left Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) reunited, we're now less than a week away from the highly-anticipated season finale of HBO, Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's The Last of Us. With a week ahead that will be spent analyzing what's to come, what's ahead for the second season, and what we've experienced so far, we thought we would kick off the week with a preview of S01E09 "Look for the Light" as well as a look at what the creative team behind S01E08 "When We Are in Need" had to share about the chapter.

Looking Ahead to S01E09 "Look for the Light" / Looking Back at S01E08 "When We Are in Need"

First up, we have a look at what's to come this weekend with S01E09 "Look for the Light" (directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Druckmann & Mazin):

In this look behind the scenes of "When We Are in Need," Ramsey, Pascal, Mazin & Druckmann offer insight and new details into how they brought that key moment between Joel & Ellie to life. Following that, the latest episode of the podcast finds host Troy Baker (who appears in this episode) and Mazin & Druckmann discussing the character of David and how the narcissistic predator attempts to manipulate Ellie, one of the darkest moments of the series so far, and more: They discuss one of the darkest moments of the show so far, and Neil says why it was so important to a subvert typical narrative.

HBO's The Last of Us: What You Need to Know

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both traverse across the U.S. & depend on each other for survival.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry), Anna Torv (Tess), Nick Offerman (Bill), Murray Bartlett (Frank), and Storm Reid (Riley Abel). Lamar Johnson & Keivonn Woodard have also joined the cast, with Graham Greene & Elaine Miles set to guest star as characters original to the series (and not the video game). In addition, video game franchise voice actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker (Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games) will also be appearing in the series.

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) join pilot-director Balagov in the director's chair.