The Last of Us Season Finale Will "Divide People Massively": Ramsey The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey had some thoughts to share on the final two episodes - especially the season finale of the HBO series.

With only two episodes remaining on the first season of HBO, Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us, the live-action series adaptation of the popular video game franchise might just be this close to cementing the title for best series of the year (it's still a bit early). But just in case you needed to have more fuel poured onto your dumpster fires of random speculation, Ramsey had some interesting things to say about what's to come this season. Speaking with British Vogue, Ramsey had this to share about this weekend's violent penultimate episode, "When We Are in Need" (directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Mazin): "It was… exhausting. But those were some of my favourite days on set. That sounds really masochistic, but it's the scenes that break me that I love the most, in a way." But it's what Ramsey had to share about the season finale "Look for the Light" (directed by Abbasi and written by Druckmann & Mazin) that we're sure will get fans talking over the next few weeks: "It's going to divide people massively – massively."

Looking Ahead to S01E08 "When We Are in Need" / Looking Back at S01E07 "Left Behind"

First up, we have a look at what's to come this weekend with S01E08 "When We Are in Need" (directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Mazin):

In "Inside Episode 7," Ramsey, Reid and more discuss the adventure Ellie and Riley have in the mall and reveal its lasting impact on Ellie's journey moving forward. Following that, official podcast host Troy Baker and Mazin & Druckmann break down the Ellie/Riley relationship and tease the backstory of Ellie's scar, and embrace their inner-geeks for a discussion about the joys of malls, arcades, video games, and more:

HBO's The Last of Us: What You Need to Know

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both traverse across the U.S. & depend on each other for survival.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry), Anna Torv (Tess), Nick Offerman (Bill), Murray Bartlett (Frank), and Storm Reid (Riley Abel). Lamar Johnson & Keivonn Woodard have also joined the cast, with Graham Greene & Elaine Miles set to guest star as characters original to the series (and not the video game). In addition, video game franchise voice actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker (Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games) will also be appearing in the series.

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) join pilot-director Balagov in the director's chair.