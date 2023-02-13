The Last of Us Star Ramsey Won't Let "Part II" Trolls Make Her Afraid HBO's The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey on checking out the Season 2 writers' room, not letting the "Part II" trolls make her afraid & more.

Even with a number of important chapters remaining in the first season, fans of both the video game & hit HBO series are already getting their dumpster fires of random speculation raging over the second season of Neil Druckmann & Craig Mazin's Pedro Pascal (Joel) & Bella Ramsey (Ellie)-starring The Last of Us. Unfortunately, not all of the talk is positive, with a minority of very loud, so-called "fans" going after the series for what they say is its "wokeness" at the expense of remaining "faithful" to the original game. They've even gone so far as review-bombing the Peter Hoar-directed, Mazin-written, and Nick Offerman & Murray Bartlett-starring S01E03 "Long, Long Time," an episode considered by most viewers & critics alike as one of the best single episodes of a series in a very long time (and a definite Emmy Award contender). With the second season (and longer, fingers crossed) set to adapt "Part II" of the video game franchise, there are growing concerns that the hate levels will only grow from those who can't handle the concept that there should be diversity in a series about a post-everything-goes-to-s**t world. As the storylines continue along, Ellie begins a relationship with Dina, and viewers would be introduced to Lev, a trans teenager persecuted by his oppressive religious community, as well as major big bad Abby.

Speaking with British GQ, Ramsey (who recently came out as gender fluid, using both she/her and they/them pronouns) touched briefly upon her visit to the Season 2 writers' room before sharing how much she's looking forward to filming Ellie's time with Dina and how any pushback from what's to come "isn't gonna make me afraid."

"It was so cool to hear them talk about ideas — I've watched quite a lot of the gameplay of the second game just because I've been curious. I think [the show] will most likely follow the storyline of the games again. I don't think there's much need to fill in the gaps," Ramsey shared regarding the work already underway on the next season when she stopped by the writers' room. "There are a few bits with Ellie on her own, probably, but I like the fact that she also has [Dina] now." And now that the episodes are actually seeing the light of day, Ramsey is "excited" for a chance to return to the show's universe again. "I mean, season one really was the best year of my life," she shared. "As the episodes come out, [they] bring back such good memories. I am nervous, of course. [But] I'm so excited to get the chance to do that again."

As for the haters already sharpening up their social media knives, Ramsey has a message – you're not going to scare her off. "I'm not particularly anxious about it. I know people will think what they want to think. But they're gonna have to get used to it. If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out," Ramsey responded on the matter. "It isn't gonna make me afraid. I think that comes from a place of defiance."

HBO's The Last of Us: Looking Ahead to S01E06 "Kin" / Looking Back at S01E05 "Endure and Survive"

First up, we have a look at what's to come this weekend with S01E06 "Kin" (directed by Jasmila Žbanić and written by Mazin):

In "Inside Episode 5," we learn how Kathleen's (Melanie Lynskey) and Henry & Sam's stories impacted Joel and Ellie on their journey for a cure and see how that horde of infected was brought to life. Following that, the latest episode of the official podcast finds host Troy Baker, Mazin, and Druckmann discussing why they made Sam deaf in the show (a departure from the game) and how they cast the role. Also, the trio examines how Sam & Henry represent the show's theme of parental love. And then, Druckmann offers a "free course" on getting to know all the variations of Infected that we've seen so far:

Based on the critically acclaimed video game developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie (Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone to the Fireflies, a cure-searching organization. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey as they both traverse across the U.S. & depend on each other for survival.

Joining Pascal and Ramsey are Gabriel Luna (Tommy, Joel's younger brother), Nico Parker (Sarah), Merle Dandridge (resistance leader Marlene), Jeffrey Pierce (Perry), Anna Torv (Tess), Nick Offerman (Bill), Murray Bartlett (Frank), and Storm Reid (Riley Abel). Lamar Johnson & Keivonn Woodard have also joined the cast, with Graham Greene & Elaine Miles set to guest star as characters original to the series (and not the video game). In addition, video game franchise voice actors Ashley Johnson & Troy Baker (Ellie & Joel in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II video games) will also be appearing in the series.

Written by Mazin and Druckmann with Kantemir Balagov (Beanpole, Closeness) directing the pilot, the series is set to be executive produced by Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog's Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash & Carter Swan, Mazin, and Druckmann. The series is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television, with PlayStation Productions, Word Games, and Naughty Dog producing. Academy Award nominee Jasmila Žbanić (Quo vadis, Aida) and Ali Abbasi (Border) join pilot-director Balagov in the director's chair.