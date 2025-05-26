Posted in: TNT, TV | Tagged: The Librarians, The Librarians: The Next Chapter

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: Moore Discusses Filming Experience

Olivia Morris discussed why The Librarians: The Next Chapter feels "inherently American," working and bonding with her co-stars, and more.

Olivia Morris has been a force on TV since 2022, appearing in several TV shows like ITV's Professor T and Peacock's Hapless and runs on HBO Max's The Head and ITV's Hotel Portofino. Her latest is the supernatural adventure series The Librarians: The Next Chapter, playing the genius scientist Lysa Pascal, who joins the Belgrade chapter of the group led by Vikram Chamberlain, a Librarian from the 19th century who finds himself in present day and has a limited time to fix the mess he finds himself in. Morris spoke with Bleeding Cool about whether there was any physical prep for the series, how the series feels inherently American despite the series starring Brits doing American accents and set in Europe, working with McGowan, Bluey Robinson, and Jessica Green, and how the cast got by over the course of filming.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter Star Oliva Morris on How the Cast Got By Long Hours

Bleeding Cool: Aside from getting your mindset into 'The Librarians' world, was there any physical prep to go with that?

Physically. I didn't have to do any. Luckily, Lysa is not very "stunty." She doesn't have too many stunts. I either fall over, or maybe that's the most of it, and then obviously, there's the American accent. We had a wonderful accent coach, and we still have him all through season two. That was important for us, because as you know, we're Brits, we want to make sure it's good. I feel like this show, even though it's in Europe, it's still inherently American and very American in its energy. I don't know if maybe Americans would think that, but as a Brit, I do. I got away pretty scot-free with the physicality side of things. I mainly just practiced scientific terminology every waking minute to make sure it sounds seamless.

What was it like working with Callum, Bluey, and Jessica on set?

Hey, it's been an absolute delight. They are such fun, and also, we're on set for like 12 hours of the day, very long days. We're in every scene together, and from the beginning, we were super aware of: First, we have big shoes to fill, and we wanted to make sure everybody was looked after by each other, and we have such a good, supportive crew. It was certainly a delight. We end up relying on each other a lot (as actors) probably just as much as the characters in the show, because some days, you're having a hard day, and the other three will see that, pick you up, and keep you up with them, which is amazing. That's not always the case with filming because with high-pressure jobs sometimes, you've got to get the scenes filmed, but it's a full lot of care, and we are so stupid on set sometimes.

We're so silly and we mess around a lot, because you must find energy somewhere, and sometimes at seven in the morning, you're tired, and haven't slept well. You play some silly games. We have crossed the line. We try not to play Hide-and-Seek in the annex, even though it is so tempting, but we've threatened to do it a few times, and I think the crew has been tempted to restrain us [laughs], because we try and find energy for something, and it is often games.

Were the grueling hours the most difficult part of production for you?

In season one, definitely. We got thrown into the show at a running pace, but I would say, even with the long hours, the scripts are so fun. There's so much give back on the show. You're not left out to dry, and you're either waiting around a lot. It's very productive and proactive. Probably the long hours were the hardest, and maybe some cold weather at the beginning of the shoot. A cold shoot day is a sad shoot day.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter premieres its first two episodes on May 25-26 and airs Mondays on TNT.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!