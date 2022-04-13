The Lincoln Lawyer Official Trailer Finds Mickey Haller On The Case

Following up on the release of preview images for Netflix and David E. Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer earlier this month and with the series set to debut on May 13, viewers are getting a look at the official trailer. Based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels, the 10-episode series (adapting Connelly's second book The Brass Verdict) shines the spotlight on Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, the LA-based attorney who literally keeps his legal practice on the move by working his legal magic from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. When his former law partner is killed, Haller is left to take over the firm, including a high-profile murder trial. But as he tackles one of his biggest cases ever, Haller discovers that there's a lot more at stake than he could've ever realized.

With the series now only a month away, here's a look at the official trailer for Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer:

Based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, "The Lincoln Lawyer" tells the story of Los Angeles-based attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia Rulfo), who runs his legal practice from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Throughout the show's freshman season, Mickey is trying to find his footing again after spending time away from practicing law. He returns to Los Angeles where he finds himself dragged back into the business with a mystery to solve. He is also working on rebuilding relationships. Mickey has two ex-wives: He most recently divorced Lorna (Becki Newton), and his first, Maggie (Neve Campbell), with who he shares a daughter named Hayley (Krista Warner).

Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Christopher Gorham, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Michael Graziadei, and Jamie McShane. Kelley, Connelly, Ted Humphrey, and Ross Fineman serve as executive producers, with Humphrey also serving as showrunner.