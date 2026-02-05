Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Morgan Freeman, netflix, steven spielberg, The Dinosaurs

The Dinosaurs: Netflix Teams With Spielberg For New Documentary Series

Netflix has debuted the trailer for its new docuseries The Dinosaurs from executive producer Steven Spielberg, set for release on March 6

Narrated by Morgan Freeman, the series chronicles the full rise and fall of the dinosaur empire on Earth.

Special effects by Industrial Light & Magic bring prehistoric giants to life in stunning, immersive detail.

Made with Silverback Films and Our Planet creators, it's a fresh, epic look at the world of dinosaurs.

The Dinosaurs is a new Netflix documentary series debuting on March 6, and today, a trailer for the four-part series was released. Made in collaboration with Steven Spielberg, Amblin Entertainment, and the creators of the special Our Planet, and narrated by Morgan Freeman, this will present the complete history of donos, from their first steps to their last. Silverback Films and Industrial Light & Magic collaborate on the special effects that bring the past to life in spectacular ways in this docuseries, if the trailer is any indication.

The Dinosaurs Stomp And Fly Back To Life

"About 235 million years ago, on the sun-blasted supercontinent of Pangaea, a tiny, fleet‑footed creature known as Marasuchus emerged from its egg. Standing on two legs, with advanced lungs, light bones, and warm blood, this unassuming animal carried the blueprint for a lineage that would become nature's greatest empire: the dinosaurs, who held dominion over Earth for 150 million years. Now, from executive producer Steven Spielberg and Amblin Entertainment, in collaboration with the creators of Our Planet, comes a new, four-episode documentary series charting the story of the rise and fall of the dinosaurs — where they came from, why they mattered, how they evolved, and how they met their ultimate fate."

There have been so many docuseries on the history of the dinosaurs, but this one looks like it could be a lot of fun to watch. Obviously, Spielberg's involvement makes this more interesting, as he has had a lot of say in what we think the creatures look like since 1993. ILM's work on the effects also piques my interest, but to be honest, I just love watching dinosaurs roaming around and fighting with each other, and four new episodes of that is enough to get me to press play.

The Dinosaurs will debut on Netflix starting on March 6.

