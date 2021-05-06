The Magic Order, American Jesus & Super Crooks: Millar Updates Series

Even with Millarworld and Netflix's live-action adaptation of writer Mark Millar and artist Frank Quitely's comic book series Jupiter's Legacy set to leap streaming screens in a single bound starting Friday, May 7, Millar is already looking to the future- and keeping fans informed along the way. In a blog post shared by Netflix on Thursday, Millar offered updates on a number of projects- from The Magic Order, American Jesus, Super Crooks, and more. Here's a look at the highlights:

A Live-Action Spy Series Is On the Way: "We're hard at work on a six-episode live-action spy series right now, my first since Kingsman, but a very different kind of property. The writer is someone I've been a massive fan of for two decades, and he was the only person I approached. This has the potential to be one of the biggest franchises I've ever created. I'm so excited and I hope you will be too!"

"The Magic Order" Has Reappeared! Stating that he "created it to be a live-action series," Millar had had some good news to share after development was paused last year. "I'm also happy to share that The Magic Order is in active development after we had to postpone due to all the uncertainty last year. Some time away has given us a chance to come back with a completely fresh look at the material, and we should be getting into our new writers' room very shortly."

"American Jesus" Continues Along: "The development for American Jesus is coming along beautifully in the talented and capable hands of Everardo Gout (Marvel's Luke Cage, Sacred Lies) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly's Game, Instinct). I'm blown away by the creative choices that Netflix has allowed us, and particularly since this series will feature Spanish and English dialogue."

"Super Crooks" Has Heavyweight Anime Support- Preview This Summer: "We're excited for the world to see the anime adaptation of Super Crooks later this year. This superpowered heist comic about eight super-villains is jam-packed with action and told in 13 30-minute episodes lushly produced by Bones.inc (My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Godzilla Singular Point). Fans will be able to catch the first glimpse of this highly anticipated series at the Annecy Festival this June."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jupiter's Legacy | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY3IAqm-gpE)

Based on the critically-acclaimed Image Comics series from Millar and artist Quitely, Jupiter's Legacy focuses on the world's first generation of superheroes who received their powers in the 1930s. In the present day, they are the revered elder guard – while their superpowered children struggle to live up to the legendary feats of their parents. Josh Duhamel (Transformers), Ben Daniels (The Crown), Leslie Bibb (Tag), Elena Kampouris (Sacred Lies), Andrew Horton (How to Talk to Girls at Parties), Matt Lanter (Timeless), Mike Wade (For the People), Ian Quinlan (Sneaky Pete), Tenika Davis (Big Top Academy), Chase Tang (Slasher), and Tyler Mane (X-Men) star. Steven S. DeKnight (Marvel's Daredevil) serves as executive producer. Sang Kyu Kim (The Walking Dead) serves as showrunner, replacing DeKnight who left the role over "creative differences" in September 2019. Millar's Millarworld Productions is producing.