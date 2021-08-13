The Mandalorian: Bill Burr on How Roasting Star Wars Fans Got Him Role

It would be a broken record to say that comedians make some of the most talented dramatic actors, which was the case with Bill Burr in his role as Migs Mayfield in The Mandalorian. The actor/comedian opened up on Your Mom's House podcast (via The Hollywood Reporter) hosted by Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky about how he landed the part. "I went to Mike Binder's birthday party and [Mandalorian creator] Jon [Favreau] was there, and he said, 'Hey, we're writing this thing. We kind of have you in mind. Do you want to do it?' And I said, 'I don't know, Jon. I have teased Star Wars people a lot.' He goes, 'I know. I listen to the podcast a lot. I think it would be funny if you got in it,'" Burr recalled. "My wife was kicking me under the table and I was like, 'All right, I'll do it.'"

How Burr's Comedy Landed Him a Role on The Mandalorian

Burr admitted just because "Star Wars" fans were an easy target doesn't mean he holds any ill towards the franchise. "I was just hating on it as a comic," he said. "You see 1,000 people excited about something, you're going to make fun of it." The comedian made three appearances, first in season one's "Chapter 6: The Prisoner" and twice in season two episodes "Chapter 14: The Tragedy" and "Chapter 15: The Believer." Season two finds Mayfield serving time for his crimes when Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) calls in a favor from Cara Dune (Gina Carano) to use his expertise with the Empire to infiltrate a base. Working with Mando, Mayfield eventually finds redemption confronting his former imperial superior officer on his act of genocide and assassinating him along the way during their mission. Burr can also be seen lending his voice on the Netflix animated comedy F is For Family. The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: How Bill Burr Got On The Mandalorian – YMH Highlight (https://youtu.be/BGYZzFTqq94)

