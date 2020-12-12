In "Chapter 15: The Believer" episode of The Mandalorian, Mando (Pedro Pascal) recruits one-time partner Mayfeld (Bill Burr) to help him track down Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) ship to try to rescue Grogu. Also joining Din is Cara (Gina Carano), who granted Mayfeld the temporary reprieve while he's serving his sentence at a labor camp, Fennec (Ming-Na Wen), and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), who has the only operating ship in Slave I after Gideon took out Din's Razorcrest.

Mayfeld takes them to a secret imperial outpost looking to transport dangerous material, which keeps getting hijacked by pirates. To find out the location, the five need to infiltrate the base and extract the information from a terminal. The covert mission is basic swashbuckling fun reminiscent of Lucasfilm's other biggest IP in Indiana Jones Pascal's Din taking up the Harrison Ford role trying to protect the cargo from detonation while Mayfeld keeps driving. I would argue the stunt work even beats 2018's Solo in terms of fight choreography on a transport.

Written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), he definitely created some of the most exciting action of The Mandalorian almost on par with the previous episode "The Tragedy' by Robert Rodriguez. It wasn't just the action scenes that did it for me, but the real intense quality performance from actor and comedian Burr, who went above and beyond the character is expected to go. There's a really intense scene between Burr, Pascal, and Richard Brake, who plays Valin Hess, Mayfeld's former commanding officer in the Empire. It just serves as a reminder of why The Mandalorian is quite literally everything we wished the films could be. Also, I don't think I have ever seen such a badass ending in a long while then the way they ended this episode.

This post is part of a multi-part series: The Mandalorian Season 2 Reviews.