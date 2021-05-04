The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Kicks Off "May the 4th" With BTS Look

Din Djarin is the most seldom face seen as a main character in the Star Wars universe. That doesn't mean Pedro Pascal couldn't take a break while filming The Mandalorian to take a behind-the-scenes selfie in costume to commemorate Star Wars Day on May 4. The actor took to Twitter to share the photo with the caption, "Category is: helmet head realness. #Maythe4thBeWithYou" while showing his mug with his beskar helmet covering his forehead and hair.

While Din or as his friends call him Mando, was primarily a loner most of his life, he had some help along the way from the likes of Greef Carga (Carl Weathers) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano). The second season expanded the series like never before with his traveling companion Grogu, affectionately referred to as "Baby Yoda" by fans before Lucasfilm finally revealed its real name. Season two really upped the ante tapping into the canon delivering some of the franchise's most recognizable powerhouses like Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), redefining a new level of badass for the character, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and of course, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

The Mandalorian not only delivered in terms of tapping into its massive reservoir of characters from the Star Wars universe, it also added layers to what other series would consider one-off characters like Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Mythrol (Horatio Sanz), and Mayfield (Bill Burr). The series was everything and then some as the flagship series for Disney+ tapping into a range of top-tier directing talent like Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi, and Peyton Reed. I would be remiss to not mention creator Jon Favreau, executive producer Dave Filoni, and Weathers' directing contributions to the series. While there isn't anything about season three, we are getting spinoffs with The Book of Boba Fett, Rangers of the New Republic, and Ahsoka. The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.