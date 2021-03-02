Last month, ex-The Mandalorian cast member Gina Carano was booted from Lucasfilm and Disney+'s "Star Wars" spinoff series The Mandalorian after months of controversial social media posts continued enflaming the "Star Wars" universe- culminating in an Instagram Stories post where Carano supported the idea of comparing the "persecution" that she believes conservatives endure with Jewish people in Nazi Germany (you can check out a screencap of the post below). To say that folks have had a lot to say on the issue (like here, here, here, here, and here) would be an understatement- and now her Mando co-star Bill Burr (Migs Mayfeld) is offering his thoughts on Carano, "cancel culture," and… action figures.

Checking in as a guest on The Bill Bert Podcast, Burr didn't hold back with his support of Carano- pushing back on her firing by Lucasfilm last month. "It's a weird time….Unless she did some truly horrible shit or said overtly racist shit," Burr argued. "I don't know. I think there is just too many channels. And then you gotta do sensational shit…I don't know what the fuck it is. I'm on that fucking show. Now, I gotta watch what the fuck I say." Describing Carano as an "absolute sweetheart" and a "super nice fucking person," Burr explains that he now lives in fear of having anything he says or posts (like comparing the "persecution" conservatives believe they're enduring with Jewish people in Nazi Germany) used against him and his action figure. "And you know whatever and somehow someone will take this video and they'll make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure…It's how it is out there. It's fucking crazy times. People just waiting, laying in the weeds." Here's a look back at the image Carano posted that was apparently the final straw for the streaming service- one of the types of expressions of free thought that Carano said she wouldn't back down on if she was going to "stay true" to herself- before taking it down:

Here's a look at the full episode of The Bill Bert Podcast with Burr as the guest so you can check out his comments for yourselves: