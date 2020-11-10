The Mandalorian Joins Beast Kingdom with New Egg Attack Action Figure

Beast Kingdom is joining in on the Star Wars craze as The Mandalorian begins its second season. The Mando fever is back in full effect with countless new collectibles from the live-action Disney+ series. Beast Kingdom has unveiled that The Mandalorian is their next Star Wars figure in their Egg Attack Action line. He will stand roughly 6 inches tall and will be featured in his shiny Beskar Armor and come with a display stand. Of course, the infamous Mandalorian will also come with a The Child attachment since the little one will never leave his side. Beast Kingdom has also included three pairs of interchangeable hands that will work quite well with the massive amount of included accessories. He will come with his pistol, rifle, jetpack, and smaller accessories like a Beskar steel bar and Mythosaur Skull ornament. The Mandalorian is ready for some action in your growing Egg Attack Action collection.

Beast Kingdoms Egg Attack Action figure line has its own dedicated fan base. These figures feature in large pads that can pull. fans away, but they are packed with detail and accessories. I appreciate how they included the baby carrier holding a The Child as it's a necessary piece for a figure like this. The Mandalorian EAA-122 Figure is not live just yet, so no release date or price is known. Fans will be able to find him located here once live, and it should go up soon. Mando's popularity continues to rise, so this will be a fun figure for fans to get their hands on, so don't miss out.

"The Mandalorian, a new original Disney+ adventure from the world of Star Wars, tells the tales and escapades of the bounty hunter, known only as Mando! On a quest to save the adorable'Child', the Mandalorian must fight intergalactic foes, and unearth the truth behind The Empire's latest conquests!

The EAA series of highly articulable, 6-inch action figures by Beast Kingdom is back once again with new Star Wars sets for fans of the Mandalorian. The kitted out bounty hunter is paired with a bevy of accessories fit to take on The Empire and its legions of Storm Troopers. Accompanying the Mandalorian is none other than the hit sensation 'The Child', or as affectionately known by fans as 'Baby Yoda', the pint sized star full of cuteness! The Mandalorian set, made with years of experience in licensed figure manufacturing, includes real fabric for the clothing, as well as a detailed recreation of the armor and weapons."

Accessories include:

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands (Fist, open palm, gripped)

Amban Rifle

Pistol

Beskar Steel Bar

Mythosaur Skull Ornament

Jetpack

Baby carrier (non-removable The Child)

Special branded figure base with bracket

"The biggest, baddest bounty hunter in the galaxy is ready to join your collection today! Will you be saving the galaxy against the clutches of the evil Empire?"