The Mandalorian Remnant Trooper Figure Coming Exclusively to Target

Mando Monday reveals continue as Hasbro announces a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure. We continue to stay in the Outer Rim as the Remnant Trooper joins The Mandalorian 6" figure line. After the Empire's fall, some Storm Troopers looked for work elsewhere and have been roughing it ever since. These troopers have only been apart of the 3.75" Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure line with a new Carbonized version recently released. Now, things get larger as they get the 6" figure treatment in the brand new packaging with artwork on the side. The Remnant Trooper will get his trusty blaster as he prepares his next encounter with The Mandalorian.

Hasbro continues to expand its The Mandalorian figure line as its popularity grows. Since the artwork on the sides shows hints at other figures, it looks like we could be getting a Moff Gideon or Greef Karga due to the cape. I'm sure we will get our answers soon enough on more Mando Mondays to come. The Star Wars: The Black Series Remnant Trooper is priced at $19.99. He is set as a Target exclusive, set to release in Fall 2020, and can be found located here. However, links do not go live until 4 PM EST, and since these are exclusive, they will surely sell out online fast.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REMNANT TROOPER Figure (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2020) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REMNANT TROOPER Figure, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this 6-inch scale highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order exclusively at Target.