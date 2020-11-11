The Mandalorian: Lucasfilm Rep Justifies The Child's Season 2 Appetite

On the November 6, 2020, episode of Disney+'s The Mandalorian title "Chapter 10: The Passenger", the series' most adorable and charismatic character in The Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) landed into some controversy for its voracious habits…since babies/toddlers put everything into their mouths. The story centers on a VIP known as "Frog Lady" since the series couldn't be bothered to give her a real name who carries very important cargo for Mando to fly in his Razorcrest. There are spoilers for the episode, obviously.

Throughout the episode, her cargo in the form of unfertilized eggs held in a special glass canister that likely also regulates the fluid inside to keep the eggs fresh, but keeps getting picked on like a buffet as The Child stuffed its face, often for comedic effect. The Frog Lady played by Misty Rosas jury-rigged a disabled droid to talk about the importance of the eggs saying they're the last of her kind. Numerous fans weren't too pleased with this act of nature even though it's a puppet character and prop eggs. All that Mando/Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) can do is finger wag and scold The Child every time he does it. Baby Yoda, of course, didn't learn its lesson that eating eggs that don't belong to it since eating a spiderling that hatched in an ice cave triggered its brood to attack the three.

Lucasfilm's Response on The Mandalorian Controversial Egg-Gate

Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak rationalized the Child's appetite and misguided morals from detractors tweeting, "For the record, Chapter 10 of #TheMandalorian makes it clear that the Frog Lady's eggs are unfertilized, like the chicken eggs many of us enjoy. But obviously, chickens aren't sentient beings and the Child eating the eggs is intentionally disturbing, for comedic effect. #StarWars" To commemorate the episode, Funko Pop via Entertainment Weekly released the figure of the Child and egg canister in all its glory. The Mandalorian streams Fridays on Disney+.

