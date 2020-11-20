The Mandalorian "Guest Star" Ties Into Our GoT/Coffee Cup Conspiracy

When it comes to doing the critical heavy-lifting on "Star Wars" lore like Disney+'s The Mandalorian, we leave the serious "canon" fire BCTV's Tom Chang– but when it comes to pointing out the weird, bizarre, controversial, and (sometimes) just plain snarky aspects? Well, look no further than the guest star no one expected in this week's Carl Weathers (Greef Karga)-directed episode "The Siege"- and we have a theory. What if this is all part of some long, drawn-out, uber-meta background storyline that extends to the productions of shows of every genre? Think about it: first, it was a coffee cup left in a shot during filming on the final season of HBO's Game of Thrones. Now, we have a "jeans-and-t-shirt dude" trying to get a better look at the action. Now imagine the Game of Thrones coffee was actually The Mandalorian dude's coffee, and he's now on a journey of self-discovery to find it- as well as a sense of self. The possibilities are endless, people. Could there be a random danish waiting to be discovered in CBS' Evil? Maybe a potential love interest in the background of Reno 911!? Who knows? Maybe looking for clues might make rewatching the series finale of a certain The CW series somewhat tolerable…

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."