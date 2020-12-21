The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Confirms Spinoff "The Book of Boba Fett"

While there were a ton of assumptions being made when viewers saw Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) sitting strong during the end-credits scenes set up during the season finale of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, series creator and EP Jon Favreau made it official Monday morning. The new Original Series The Book of Boba Fett will be hitting the streaming service in December 2021, with Morrison and Wen returning. Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Robert Rodriguez will serve as executive producers on the series, which is confirmed to be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian.

Here's a look back at Favreau making the reveal on Monday morning during ABC's Good Morning America:

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because Boba Fett (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.