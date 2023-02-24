The Mandalorian: Jon Favreau Isn't Thinking Series Finale or Endgame Jon Favreau doesn't have a finale or endgame in mind for Disney+'s The Mandalorian and would "love for these stories to go on and on."

So the last time we checked in on how things were going with the third season of Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring The Mandalorian, we were checking out some new character profile key art posters for Pascal's Din Djarin, Grogu, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers, who also directs this season). We were also being treated to an update from Favreau that the fourth season has already been written. For this update, we're sticking Favreau and the theme of looking towards the future. In this case, not so much looking to the "Star Wars" series' future as looking to how it's going to end. Does Favreau have an endgame on mind for the series? Is there a dry erase board hidden somewhere with a five-season plan sketched out? To put the answer in the simplest terms? Nope.

"I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters…it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind," Favreau shared during an interview with Total Film, promoting the show's March 1st return. In fact, Favreau sounds like he's on our side. Why does there have to be an "end," anyway? "Quite the contrary. I love for these stories to go on and on," Favreau added. "And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while. I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold, and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

Dave Filoni on Creating "The Mandalorian" Universe

Filoni sat down with Empire Magazine to share some insight into what viewers can expect from the "Star Wars" spinoff and how the season came to life from the page to the screen. In these highlights, Filoni discusses how the series approaches weaving various "Star Wars" stories & timelines into The Mandalorian (something Filoni showed adept skill at during runs on The Clone Wars and Rebels) and how he's not a fan of "hard endings."

"There's a big question at the end of Season 2… of what will Mando do next? Is that relationship over? In life, things don't always come to a perfect ending," Filoni shared with regard to the second season finale that saw Luke Skywalker return to mentor Grogu. "I think things can continue on, and your adventure continues every day. I used to think about it with 'Clone Wars' all the time. When is that battle over? When is that struggle over because it culminates in 'Revenge Of The Sith?' But that can't be the ending for that show, even though that's the ending of that era. That took a while to figure out."

But while seasons may feel like they have overall resolutions, viewers shouldn't be thinking in terms of things having an ending. "I think that, in some ways, you want each season to have a feeling of an ending. But in a lot of what I've done, I don't like hard endings," revealed Filoni. "I like reading books in a series and then thinking, 'Oh, there's another book, and this is going to keep going.' It's always sad for me when an adventure ends, and the characters are seemingly done with their journey. So I think there's always that little bit of hope that something can continue."

With Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Rachel Morrison (Black Panther DP), Peter Ramsey (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), and Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) on tap to direct this season, here's a look back at the official trailer for Lucasfilm & Disney+'s The Mandalorian Season 3 (hitting streaming screens on March 1st):

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," Pascal explained to Total Film as the series readies for its next chapter. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of and who they are. That part has been really, really fun." Pascal continued, "Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development." As for Bo-Katan, Sackoff sees it as a moment for her character to pause and process. "Anytime you have a goal, and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate," the actress explained. Here's a look back at the official trailer that was released earlier this month: