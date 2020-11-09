The Mandalorian Replica Black Series Helmet Revealed by Hasbro

At long last, Hasbro has announced that The Mandalorian is getting his own replica helmet. Coming out of their Star Wars: The Black Series collection, the widely popular Mando gets a spiffy new electronic helmet. With not one but two new Boba Fett helmets releasing this year and already in stores, it was only a matter of time before we got one for The Mandalorian. The helmet is inspired by a screen used reproduction and will highly detailed deco. Some other features include interior padding and adjustable fit, so it will feel just right on any user. For the electronic part, The Mandalorian helmet will have a removable tactical light like we see him use in the Mudhorn cave and interior red lights that can be seen when the helmet is upside down. The entire helmet inside and out is beautifully sculpted and it will be a must-have replica for any dedicated fan of the series.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian Electronic Helmet is priced at $119.99. One can become the infamous Mando and set out on their own adventure in Spring 2021. Pre-orders are set to go live today at 4 PM EST at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers. This is one collectible fan of the Disney + series will not want to miss out on and will be a great addition to any fans collection. Check out the new box and all of the glams of the upcoming helmet below.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN ELECTRONIC HELMET (HASBRO/Age 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $119.99/Available: Spring 2021) Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES THE MANDALORIAN ELECTRONIC HELMET, inspired by the live-action THE MANDALORIAN series on Disney Plus. Featuring highly-detailed deco, series-inspired design, interior padding, and an adjustable fit, this helmet is a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. This screen-inspired reproduction helmet features a removable tactical light, as well as dual red interior lights that can be activated while the helmet is upside-down. Requires 1 1.5V AA battery, not included. Includes helmet and instructions. Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.