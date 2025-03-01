Posted in: AEW, Disney+, Star Wars, TV, WWE | Tagged: mercedes mone, star wars, The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian: Mercedes Mone Still Holding Out Hope for Koska Return

Mercedes Varnado is still holding out hope that she will be making a return to The Mandalorian universe as Koska Reeves at some point.

Mercedes Mone (Mercedes Varnado) is optimistic that someone at Disney still thinks of her whenever The Mandalorian season four picks up. Since Andrew Garfield and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans will also have to get used to misdirection because, you know, those dreaded NDAs. The AEW star appeared on her co-star Katee Sackhoff's podcast, The Sackhoff Show, to reflect on her time on the Disney+ series.

Mercedes Mone Updates Her Status on The Mandalorian

When Sackhoff asked about Mone's future on The Mandalorian, "I would love to come back if given the opportunity, but there hasn't been any talks thus far because the magic of Disney, you got to keep everything super [quiet]," she said. "I don't know what's in the works with The Mandalorian, but I definitely hope to be back one day." Mone first appeared in season two in the episode "Chapter 11: The Heiress" in 2020 (credited under her real name, Varnado) as Koska Reeves alongside Sackhoff, who made her live-action debut as Bo-Katan Kryze in the Jon Favreau series. Sackhoff is the first Star Wars actress to be playing her live-action counterpart after voicing the character that originated from an animated series, which wasn't a stretch considering her iconic role in the reimagined Battlestar Galactica.

Following her two episodes in season two, Mone returned for the final three episodes of season three as the Sackhoff character became more of the focus in the third season, as the Children of the Watch united the existing Mandalorian clans to drive the Empire from Mandalore. Helping them both was lead Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu. There's no word if anyone from the series outside of Pascal will be involved in their upcoming spinoff film The Mandalorian & Grogu, slated for a May 2026 release. What little we do know is that Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Jonny Coyne will appear. For more, including how Mone talks about her career from WWE as Sasha Banks to her current home at AEW, you can check out the episode.

