The Mandalorian: Ming-Na Wen, Mark Hamill Exchange Inspiring Tweets

Mark Hamill is synonymous with the Star Wars franchise for the bulk of his acting career to the point of help inspiring those like Ming-Na Wen, who was able to live the dream of carving her own place within the universe as Fennec Shand on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. The season two finale saw the appearance of a de-aged through CG post-Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker with the original trilogy actor lending his voice. The two shared a warming exchange over Twitter that would warm the cockles of any heart during these difficult times.

Star Wars Praise from The Mandalorian Star

It started with Hamill's initial tweet of the overwhelmingly positive response of his return in the episode "The Rescue." "#NoWords-Seeing fan's reactions to Luke's return is something I will cherish forever," he wrote. "Their anticipation seeing the X-Wing/Ep. 6 Robes/a lightsaber/a GREEN lightsaber/a gloved hand/an ungloved hand/a Force choke/R2-was OVERWHELMING & very moving to me-1/2 https://bit.ly/2MbEkCL" Wen responded, "You (& Luke) have been immensely inspirational & impactful to my childhood & as an adult. To have shared a scene with you in @themandalorian is truly one of the biggest highlight, not just in my career, but in my life. Thank you. Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. Your fan always, Ming-Na aka Fennec."

Hamill returned the sentiment. "So this happened & I'm literally speechless, other than to say: the pleasure was all mine @MingNa! Much❤️, Mar🐫 @themandalorian #YoureNotSoBadYourself" Wen missed a perfect opportunity for a pun when she achieved nerdvana recalling her time with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. "I've reached nerd nirvana. Gotta say, this Is WAY cooler than the time Steven Tyler spilled red wine on my arm and wiped it off with cocktail napkins at a party. 😏🧡 Sorry, @IamStevenT. 😁"

While Hamill's periodically involved with the Star Wars franchise whether if it's reprising his role as Luke in the sequel trilogy or providing random voiceovers, his Skywalker future is uncertain given the fate of the character. Wen, however, will co-star with Temuera Morrison in the upcoming spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett coming in 2021. Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni serve as executive producers. The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.

