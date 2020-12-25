If you're a fan of the "Star Wars" universe then you should be feeling pretty good about the future (at least from a streaming standpoint). The uber-popular sci-fi franchise stole the spotlight at this month's The Walt Disney Company's Investors Event with a slew of series announcements. For The Mandalorian universe, this means some major expansion plans that include Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni executive producing and overseeing a mini-universe of titles that includes spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Rangers of the New Republic for Disney+, all set to "culminate in a climactic story event" (Avengers: Endgame, anyone?). Of course, none of this would be possible without the excellent reviews that the second season of The Mandalorian's received from viewers and critics. On Christmas Day, the streaming service released a new edition of Disney Gallery focusing on the recently-wrapped season that takes viewers into the heart of the season production- in front of the camera, on the set, and in the writers' room.

From the triumphant return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett to the live-action debut of fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, the second season of The Mandalorian is a fun, surprising, emotional thrill-ride, which has kept fans excited to see how each new weekly chapter will unfold. This Christmas, Disney+ takes viewers behind the scenes of the groundbreaking season in a new hour-long Making of Season Two special. In this new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, filmmakers, and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series. Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes in Season 2 — from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.

But before you get to those preview images from the special, here's a look at director Robert Rodriguez's holiday present to fans showing what life's like on set with Grogu aka Baby Yoda:

Here's a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it's like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020