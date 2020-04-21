The Mandalorian Reportedly Already Moving Ahead with Season 3

Disney+'s The Mandalorian is still six months away from its second season return this fall, but that hasn't kept the live-action Star Wars spinoff series from making news not long after it aired last fall. Series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau is back at the helm, with series pilot director Dave Filoni back to direct and rumors of Rosario Dawson (DMZ) being cast as Ahsoka Tano (of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels fame) not exactly being denied by the actress. On May 4, the streamer looks to celebrate Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth Be With You") with a journey back to the first season via new eight-episode docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Now, Variety is reporting exclusively that pre-production work in the third season has already begun. Reports are that Favreau has been "writing season 3 for a while," and that Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang and the art department have been creating concepts "for the past few weeks."

For Favreau, the upcoming docu-series is a "thank you" for the fans by offering a look at how the series came to be: "Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1. We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you." Over the course of the series, topics that will include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas' Star Wars franchise, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series' development and used of groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show's practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.