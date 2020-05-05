The Mandalorian Season 2: Robert Rodriguez, Peyton Reed Set to Direct

Fans of Disney+'s The Mandalorian have every reason in the world to be excited about the future of the live-action Star Wars spinoff. Series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau (The Lion King) is back at the helm when the series blasts back on to the streaming service this October, with EP Dave Filoni returning to helm episodes of the series and serious rumors of Rosario Dawson joining the second season in the role of The Clone Wars fav Ahsoka Tano. On top of that, reports have surfaced that work on the third season is already underway, six months before the series' second-season return.

Which brought us to this year's Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth Be with You"), which ended up offering fans much more than just the new 8-episode docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. How about confirmation from directors Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Grindhouse: Planet Terror) and Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp) that they will be members of the second season's directing team? Here's a look at their announcement posts below, with Rodriguez bringing along a familiar friend.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Favreau and Dave Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.