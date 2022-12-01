The Mandalorian Season 3 Hitting Disney+ Screens Beginning In March

During Disney's D23 Expo 2022, fans of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian were treated to the official Season 3 teaser trailer for Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni's Pedro Pascal-starring series. In addition, we learned that Katee Sackhoff was returning, that Bryce Dallas Howard was directing, and that a visit to Mandalore was very much in the cards. But the one thing we didn't learn was when the streaming series would be returning. But that changed earlier today during Brazil's CCXP pop culture event, with Pascal taking the stage to speak with the crowd ahead of the news that the series would be back on Disney+ beginning on March 1, 2023. Here's a look at the image that was also released with date announcement:

With the series set to return on March 1st for its third season, here's a look back at what's to come for The Mandalorian:

"If he is stepping into a leadership position, he's reluctant to do so," Pascal explained to Total Film as the series readies for its next chapter. "I don't think that there's anything more interesting than a character being forced into discovering what they're capable of and who they are. That part has been really, really fun." Pascal continued, "Also, from my point of view, there's so many searchable ways to find the tonality of that. I just tried to achieve the subtleties of that kind of character development." As for Bo-Katan, Sackoff sees it as a moment to pause and process. "Anytime you have a goal, and you don't succeed, I think you reevaluate," Sackhoff explained.

Favreau spoke briefly with Cinemablend where we learned that he's already started writing the fourth season. In addition, as the "Mando" universe grows, Favreau discussed how he and Filoni are approaching crossovers. "With television, we're very lucky that we don't have to rush things through into an hour-and-a-half, two hours. We get to tell stories slowly. So now, as Dave [Filoni]'s doing Ahsoka, it's very much informing the writing that I'm doing for [The Mandalorian] Season 4. It becomes- how should I put it? More precise," he explained, dropping in that big "Season 4" mention.

And while that would seem to lend itself to any number of crossover possibilities, Favreau explained how they're looking to take their time in that regard and allow the storylines to play out. "When I was writing the first season of Mandalorian, I could do anything, set it anywhere. Dave [Filoni] would read it, we'd go back and forth, I would adjust. And there it was," Favreau said while explaining how the show has become its own self-contained "universe" with its own canon.

He continued, "Now we have to figure out why there are certain Mandalorians who wear helmets, certain ones who don't wear helmets, what's happening on Mandalore, what's Bo-Katan doing at the time? How does she feel about that? Where is the Darksaber? So it really creates very fertile ground for imagination, for storytelling." But with so many stories in play, the opportunities for familiar faces to meet up (or square off) will present themselves. "I think that inevitably, no matter how simple you start, the story threads start to connect and weave and overlap.

And with Dave Filoni's deep understanding of everything around the time period, opportunities will always arise when we have story meetings and conversations about, 'Well, you know what character would be here now…' I mean, that's really how the Luke [Skywalker] thing happened," Favreau added.