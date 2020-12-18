If you're still processing the Peyton Reed-directed and Jon Favreau-written season finale of Disney+'s The Mandalorian, then you know that "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. The one we're talking about here involves a certain end-credits scene with a ten-ton tease of what's to come in 2021. At this point, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign because yeah… major spoilers:

Okay, we'll leave the Luke Skywalker/Sebastian Stan/crappy de-aging software debate to the diehards (and they definitely have some thoughts on it on Twitter)- we're shifting our focus to that hip and happening and thing that all the cool kids are doing: the funky end-credits scene. So we cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace (you know where this is going, right?). The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now). As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine.

And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. But what is it, exactly? Will this be a legit spinoff series? Are we looking at something a bit more limited like Obi-Wan Kenobi? Could we be looking at a standalone movie, or possibly the start of a series of standalone films? Our money is leaning towards spinoff- possibly limited but we could see this being a legit, season-to-season series- expect to hear updates soon.