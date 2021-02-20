The Mandalorian Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Breaking Silence (Again)

Following months of controversial social media posts drawing the increased ire from not just The Mandalorian fans but a hefty chunk of society at large, Lucasfilm announced last week that Gina Carano would no longer be playing the role of Cara Dune on Disney+'s "Star Wars' spinoff series The Mandalorian. Coming only hours after Carano shared yet another divisive post via Instagram Stories, Lucasfilm released a statement that read: "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."It now appears that Carano will have her say, sitting down with Ben Shapiro from The Daily Wire this weekend to break her silence (again).

Here's a look at the image mentioned above, which was subsequently taken down:

Deadline Hollywood was given an exclusive preview of what viewers can expect- here are some of those things:

On When She Knew The Force Was No Longer With Her ("Non-Social Media Posts" Category): "You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I've been being head-hunted (…) and you can feel it. Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character, and puts another character in place. All the fans of Cara Dune were just outraged. They were like 'Why didn't you add the character? Why did you have to take off the character? Is there something wrong? Is Gina getting fired?"

On Confusing "Hollywood Political Double Standard" with People Not Liking Offensive Nazi Allegories: "They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk, and I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative…"

On Claims She Was Being "Bullied" and Why She Won't Take Back What She's Said or Posted (Except for That Post You Can check Out Above): "I was prepared at any point to be let go, because I've seen this happen to so many people. I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself.'"

On Carano Getting to Be the Hero/Martyr in At Least Her Own Story: "When you [BS] called, my body is still shaking. It's devastating, but the thought of this happening to anybody else, especially to somebody who could not handle this the way I can, no, they don't get to do that. They don't get to make people feel like that (….) and if I buckle, it'll make it okay for these companies, who have a history of lying, to be lying and to do this to other people, and they've done it to other people, and I'm not going down without a fight."