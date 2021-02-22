The Mandalorian: Imagine If Gina Carano Didn't "Adore" Pedro Pascal

Well, if it's a day ending in "day" then it's time for ousted The Mandalorian star Gina Carano to have something to say about being ousted by Lucasfilm and Disney+'s "Star Wars' spinoff series The Mandalorian. The ex-Cara Dune was shown the door after months of controversial social media posts that increased the ire of the "Star Wars" universe, with the final straw understandably being an Instagram Stories post where Carano supported the idea of comparing the "persecution" that she says conservatives endure with Jewish people in Nazi Germany. Seriously. Here's a look back at the image Carano posted, one of those things Carano said she wouldn't back down on if she was going to "stay true" to herself- until she took it down, of course:

Well, we knew Carano would be sitting down with Ben Shapiro from The Daily Wire this weekend to break her silence (again). We knew this because she show broke her silences for her late last week with preview/warnings of what was to come (more on those below). But now that the infomercial has aired, The Mandalorian fans are also learning a bit more about Carano's relationship with series star Pedro Pascal. Actually, let's not mince words, shall we? Carano brought up Pascal to make the false equivalence that Pascal's 2018 tweet comparing undocumented children being held in cages in accordance with Trump's U.S. policy with Jewish people in concentration camps was just as bad as Carano comparing herself to Jewish people in Nazi Germany. How? On what planet? Maybe the one the next Cara Dune will be marshal of? But "false equivalence" is the lazy game that narrow-minded people play to actually avoid taking responsibility for their own ignorance and stupidity.

Now here's the fun, condescending part where Carano throws sympathetic pity toward Pascal without actually taking responsibility for anything herself. "I adore Pedro," Carano said in the interview- which we're sure will help Pascal sleep at night. "I know he's said and done some hurtful things," she continued- in no way blatantly projecting her own short-comings onto others so don't you dare say otherwise. "But we had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you're a human being. And you're my friend first." But hey, let's not let some passive-aggressive, backhanded flattery get in the way of two more scoops of delicious, holier-than-thou condescension being dropped on Pascal. "I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets," Carano explained- going with the whole "a serial killer and someone speeding 5 miles over the speed limit are the same because both broke the law." But just so you know? They're "not perfect" and they're only "human beings"- but Carano doesn't want you to think poorly of Pascal: "He's not a bad human being. He's a sweet person."

Thanks to the fine folks at Deadline Hollywood, we had previous comments that were released from the interview:

On When She Knew The Force Was No Longer With Her ("Non-Social Media Posts" Category): "You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I've been being head-hunted (…) and you can feel it. Just a couple of weeks ago, Lucasfilm asked an artist that they employ to erase my character and put a different character in place, and he proudly announces this on Twitter, and erases my character, and puts another character in place. All the fans of Cara Dune were just outraged. They were like 'Why didn't you add the character? Why did you have to take off the character? Is there something wrong? Is Gina getting fired?"

On Confusing "Hollywood Political Double Standard" with People Not Liking Offensive Nazi Allegories: "They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk, and I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative…"

On Claims She Was Being "Bullied" and Why She Won't Take Back What She's Said or Posted (Except for That Post You Can Check Out Above): "I was prepared at any point to be let go, because I've seen this happen to so many people. I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself.'"

On Carano Getting to Be the Hero/Martyr in At Least Her Own Story: "When you [BS] called, my body is still shaking. It's devastating, but the thought of this happening to anybody else, especially to somebody who could not handle this the way I can, no, they don't get to do that. They don't get to make people feel like that (….) and if I buckle, it'll make it okay for these companies, who have a history of lying, to be lying and to do this to other people, and they've done it to other people, and I'm not going down without a fight."