The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Reid Scott, Gideon Glick Join Season 4 Cast

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is in production on season 4 in New York right now, and they added to the cast today, with Reid Scott and Gideon Glick joining the previously announced John Waters in recurring roles in season 4 of the series. As with when Waters was cast, their roles are being kept a secret, according to Deadline Hollywood. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. Marvelous Mrs. Maisel should debut the new season sometime this fall/winter.

Maybe A New Mrs. Maisel Trailer Soon? Hopefully?

The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards. The forth season, like many productions, was delayed because of the pandemic. TV Line had a comment from executive producer Daniel Palladino on what they are doing about production on this new season: "There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do," he explained. "Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that."

There is a lot of excitement about this next season of Maisel. Not only will we see the fallout of Midge being kicked off the Shy Baldwin tour and basically going back to square one. It will also be great to see an expanded role for Kirby and his fantastic turn as Lenny Bruce. Some thought that the show dipped in quality in season 3, and while it took a few episodes to really get the ball rolling downhill, it finished very strong. Here's hoping they hit the ground running in season 4.