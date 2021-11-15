The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Shares Season 4 First-Look Preview Images

The return of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Season 4 is right around the corner, and today two new images provided our first look at the new season. In the first, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) looks sad but exquisite laying in a pool of fabric after being fired from the Shy Baldwin tour after her set at the Apollo at the end of season 3. In the second, her parents Abe and Rose (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle) look as happy as can be while enjoying a TV dinner. The trailer and release date for the upcoming season should be forthcoming any time now, but until then you can see the two images down below.

Was Hoping Mrs. Maisel Would Be Back By Christmas But That's Not Likely Now

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch will all be back for the new season. They will also be joined by prolific director John Waters who will also be playing an undisclosed role. Also joining in on the fun are Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmy's and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards.

There is a lot of excitement about this next season of Maisel. Not only will we see the fallout of Midge being kicked off the Shy Baldwin tour and basically going back to square one. It will also be great to see an expanded role for Kirby and his fantastic turn as Lenny Bruce. Some thought that the show dipped in quality in season 3, and while it took a few episodes to really get the ball rolling downhill, it finished very strong. Here's hoping they hit the ground running in season 4 and we get a trailer and release date soon.