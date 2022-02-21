The Masked Singer Intros Season 7 The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly Masks

With a little more than two weeks to go until FOX's The Masked Singer returns for its seventh season on Wednesday, March 9, fans are being introduced to the new teams and the next round of masks fighting for the season's top prize. Over the course of three videos, fans get to know Team Good (McTerrier, The Prince, and Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Queen Cobra, and Ram), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, and Lemur)- and before you ask? Yes, there are definitely clues along the way to help you kick off your investigation.

Though the exact format of how the season will run has yet to be announced, reportedly the three groups will not compete against each other within their respective groups (so no weeks devoted exclusively to Good, Bad, or Cuddly since they compete against one another). Now here's a look at this season's masks:

And speaking of "Team Good," here's a preview for the seventh season where Space Bunny takes to the stage for a performance of "Jump in the Line (Shake Señora)" by Pitbull– check it out below:

Viewers will be given the opportunity to get to know the masks a lot better as they're revealed leading up to the March 9th premiere. Long-time host Nick Cannon is set to return, along with panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's a look back at one of the season teasers from earlier: