The Masked Singer Is Already Thinking Season 6- But Are There Clues?

It's been less than two months since singer Nick Lachey's Piglet took home the fifth season's grand prize (with singer JoJo's Black Swan finishing second, and rapper Wiz Khalifa's Chameleon taking third), but that doesn't mean it's too early to start looking ahead to the sixth season of FOX's The Masked Singer. Clearly, the popular singing competition series agrees because they released a brief-but-possibly-clue-filled teaser showing the series heading back into production- with host Nick Cannon overseeing it all (we're assuming he's doing shifts with Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke). Here's a look at a screencap of the end scene with Cannon looking at a series of monitors- ones we're assuming have visuals on them for a reason.

But that screencap above was only of the final scene- here's the entire teaser (well, 0:15 clip)- with FOX's The Masked Singer set to return for its sixth season this fall- so stay tuned!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Return Of The Global Singing Phenomenon | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ftrQyVaRt28)

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boasted a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.

