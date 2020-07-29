The Masked Singer Releases Season 4 Teaser with Some "Unique" Clues

FOX's The Masked Singer continues to amaze and confound viewers, except this time? It's happening before a single episode of the fourth season's even aired. FOX released a teaser for the righteously popular singing competition series showcasing a number of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below:

Yes, host Nick Cannon is returning, alongside Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, with the fourth season set to kick off in September. Reads like a normal release, right? Here's the thing: September is only about four weeks away, and the series hasn't started production yet. In fact, the biggest news about the series in some time was the announcement that the series was nominated for an Emmy Award in the category of Outstanding Competition Program (going up against RuPaul's Drag Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef, and The Voice).

According to a report in Deadline Hollywood, the FOX series is hoping to be in the studio within the next six weeks to hit that September mark. That said, all timelines are fluid, dependent on how COVID-19 rates look in the state of California as well as Los Angeles. As for what fans can expect, executive producer Craig Plestis said in an interview earlier this year that he was looking to elevate the "bonkers levels": "I want to increase the bonkers level and keep the production values up. There are things that you're going to see in [Season 4] that you haven't seen anywhere else, not only here but anywhere in the globe," he said.