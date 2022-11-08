The Masked Singer: Ryan Reynolds on "Traumatizing" Korean Experience

It's no secret that Ryan Reynolds is always willing to go the extra mile to promote his latest projects. While promoting his upcoming AppleTV+ musical Spirited on The Today Show, the actor recalled creative ways to promote Deadpool 2 in 2018 and appear on King of Mask Singer in Korea, which would be the precursor to the American version in Fox's The Masked Singer.

Ryan Reynolds' Bold Decision to go on Korean "Masked Singer"

"I've been doing this job a long time, and when you go on these international tours, you start to say, 'What's the weirdest show we can go on?'" Reynolds said. Little did the actor know he would become a trendsetter. "This was before The Masked Singer was in the U.S. So, they said, 'They have this show called [King of] Mask Singer, which is huge in South Korea.' I said, 'Lord, we're doing this show. We have to do that show.' At the time, no Westerner had been on that show before, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask."

Reynolds sang "Tomorrow" from the musical Annie as a unicorn on stage. "What's crazy is, I was in actual hell. When I was there, I was like, 'Why did I sign up to do this? This is horrible! This is truly horrible!'" he recalled. "I don't even know this song, I don't know how to do this. It was traumatic." As the actor's appearance made international headlines, Fox's The Masked Singer premiered in 2019.

Reynolds is also slated to be in Paramount's Imaginary Friends and Marvel's Deadpool 3, set for 2024 releases. Spirited, which also stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, and Patrick Pageis a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol. The film, directed by Sean Anders and co-written by John Morris, is slated for November 11th.