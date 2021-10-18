Spirited Star Ryan Reynolds Announces Sabbatical from Films

It seems even the grind can get to the best of us. In this case, Spirited star Ryan Reynolds is looking to take a break from filmmaking, taking to his Instagram while thanking cast and crew for his latest AppleTV+ project in a still alongside co-star Will Ferrell, who plays Ghost of Christmas Present.

Spirited Star Ryan Reynolds' Instagram Post

That's a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great [Octavia Spencer].

Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists.

These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both.

Spirited is a musical version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol of a miserly misanthrope (Reynolds) who is taken on a magical story. Responding to Reynolds' post are Ava DuVernay, Boss Logic, Octavia Spencer, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld and Reynolds' wife Blake Lively, writing "Michael Caine did it first," alluding to his non-retirement announcement during his film Best Sellers. Written and directed by Sean Anders and John Morris, Spirited also stars Aimee Carrero, Sunita Mani, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. As far as how long the sabbatical will be, who knows? There isn't a firm timetable on when Deadpool 3 will start shooting, nor is it on the schedule for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Phase IV. The Free Guy star also wrapped filming on Netflix films The Adam Project (2022) and Red Notice, which releases on November 12.