It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ryan Reynolds Pays Paddy's A Visit?

Is Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) inching closer to making an on-screen appearance in Paddy's to match his behind-the-scenes visit? Last month, we checked in on Reynolds & his Wrexham co-owner & friend Rob McElhenney as they were promoting their FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham. And that's when we learned that Reynolds is not only interested but is surprised he hasn't been asked to appear (more on that below). Based on the response to our initial article, fans are definitely into the idea of Reynolds joining The Gang from FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito). And then we have the folks over at FX Networks and the "Always Sunny" Instagram accounts to thank for sharing a look at Reynolds visiting Paddy's (or the set… or a set… you know what we mean), which was a nice way to dump more fuel on our dumpster fire of random speculation.

Here's a look at the brief clip, but it was just enough to convince us that not only should Reynolds play Mac's (McElhenney) boyfriend, but he should also turn out to be Frank's (DeVito) illegitimate son:

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Reynolds answer questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders). At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and anything that Reynolds can say about Deadpool 3: