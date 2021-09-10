The Masked Singer S06 Shares New Masks, Previews: Baby, Jester & More!

Fans of FOX's The Masked Singer are now down to less than two weeks until the sixth season gets ushered in with a two-part season-opener. So far, viewers have been given a rundown of masks they can expect to see along with clues to help them as well as host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke with the guessing game. Then viewers learned the guest panelist line-up, with Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) on board in October. Following Jordan, Joel McHale (DC's Stargirl), will.i.am (Alter Ego), and Cheryl Hines (I Can See Your Voice) are on tap for November. And then there was the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.

This time around, we have some new masks to introduce. Baby and Beach Ball each have formal images added below (no individualized clues yet), while Jester and Caterpillar have intro videos but no formal images yet. The join a line-up that already includes Dalmatian, Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, Banana Split, Hamster, Mallard & Bull: Now here's a look at the updated roster and clues (with a new clip focused on Dalmatian), Following that, stick around for the newest preview released:

As we mentioned earlier, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". Now here's a look at the newest teaser for FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6- set to kick off with a two-part season-opener on September 22 and 23:

"It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the 'Masked Singer' [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment," EP Craig Plestis explained to EW about having only two finalists this season. Showrunner James Breen added, "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."