The Masked Singer S07E01 Preview: Go Big or Go Home; S07 Masks Updated

With the long-running masked singing competition series returning for its seventh season on Wednesday, March 9, with "Masks Back – The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly – Round 1," we decided to check in to see how things were going with FOX's The Masked Singer. And let's just say that we're glad we did because what we have waiting for you below is an updated rundown of who's who on this season's Team Good, Team Bad & Team Cuddly. Along with the newest additions, we also have an update or two when it comes to the images for our previously-announced masks. But to kick things off the right way, how about a look at a new preview and teaser?

Here's a compilation promo for what we can expect from the seventh season opener, followed by a music video showing off all three teams' masks while offering viewers more chances to guess:

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (Armadillo, McTerrier, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (Armadillo, McTerrier, The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Cyclops, Hydra, Jack-in-the-Box, Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth, Thingamabob, Miss Teddy & Lemur)

And speaking of "Team Good," here's a preview for the seventh season where Space Bunny takes to the stage for a performance of "Jump in the Line (Shake Señora)" by Pitbull– check it out below:

Viewers will be given the opportunity to get to know the masks a lot better as they're revealed leading up to the March 9th premiere. Long-time host Nick Cannon is set to return, along with panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke. As is standard for the show over the course of previous seasons, viewers should expect the unexpected when it comes to guest panelists as well as twists to what viewers have come to expect (like the "wild cards"). Make sure to keep a watch on the show's social media and Bleeding Cool for updates as the premiere date gets closer- now here's a look back at one of the season teasers from earlier: