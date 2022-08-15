The Masked Singer S08: Will We Get a Rudy Giuliani Mask This Season?

So FOX released the first teaser that matters for The Masked Singer Season 8, and in case any of you were wondering? Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nick Cannon are all coming back for a season with "more stars, more costumes, and more surprises than ever before." As far as masks go, you know we won't be getting any official reveals yet. But from the visuals that you're about to see, it looks like we have a robot, a Venus flytrap, a jack-o'-lantern, maybe a dragon, what could be a panther or jaguar, a porcupine, and a whole bunch more. And as for celebrity guest appearances, it looks like we'll be getting return visits from Leslie Jordan, Joel McHale, Donny Osmond (Season 1 Peacock), Tori Spelling (Season 1 Unicorn), and (possibly) Jon Lovitz. But if you're like us, you're wondering who this season's "Rudy Giuliani" is going to be. Sean Hannity? Tucker Carson? Marjorie Taylor Greene? Steve Bannon? Alex Jones? Roger Stone? The Devil? The possibilities are endless (and that last option could probably do his own mask and costume).

Now here's a look at the newest teaser, with FOX's The Masked Singer Season 8 launching on Wednesday, September 21st. Following that, a look back to our thoughts on the Giuliani debacle from last season:

"'The Masked Singer' is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what [we] accomplished whether it was on set or with the viewers at home," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Entertainment, who also said that he had "absolutely no regrets" about having Giuliani as part of the show earlier this year. Really, "absolutely no regrets"?

Then why didn't Giuliani get the post-unmasking video treatment that all of the other contestants received? Why did the social media accounts for The Masked Singer act as if that week's episode never happened? But Wade wanted to make it clear that the only regret that he did have? That damn media Deadline Hollywood reported on it. Wade takes more issue with DH's reporting than the fact that they gave a dude who attempted to overturn a legal presidential election "infomercial-like" screen time. "My only regret or surprise was obviously that the reveal was spoiled, but kudos to [Deadline], please just don't do it again," Wade reportedly joked (we weren't there, but it does vibe a bit passive-aggressive.