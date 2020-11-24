The Masked Singer Season 4 Finds Group C Giving Thanks; Clues Update

Just because it's a holiday week doesn't mean that FOX's The Masked Singer is taking the week off- not when we have host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and guest panelist Jay Pharoah welcoming Mushroom, Broccoli, and Jellyfish to the stage. With "The Group C Finals – The Masks Give Thanks," our three will become two as they look to claim the remaining spots in the "Super Six" semi-finals.

So with Squiggly Monster aka Bob Saget, Lips aka Wendy Williams, Baby Alien aka Mark Sanchez, Giraffe aka Brian Austin Green, Dragon aka Busta Rhymes, Gremlin aka Mickey Rourke, Snow Owls aka Clint Black & Lisa Hartman Black, Whatchamacallit aka Lonzo Ball, and Serpent aka Dr. Elvis Francois officially on the sidelines, who will join them from Group C- and who has the potential to win it all? Check out the following preview images and promo, and don't forget to check out our updated list of remaining masks (with clues):

The Masked Singer season 4, episode 9 "The Group C Finals – The Masks Give Thanks": Get an extra helping of America's favorite guessing game, when the final three singers from "Group C" compete for the final two spots in the "Super Six." Play alongside host Nick Cannon, guest panelist Jay Pharoah and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, while this masked bunch of celebrity singers wearing all-new custom-made costumes perform, and America tries to guess who they are.

Our Remaining "The Masked Singer" Season 4 Competitors

To make your lives a little easier and get your Masked Singer scorecard up-to-date, here's a look at your Season 4 competitors along with the clues revealed during the preview special as well as what we're learning throughout the season (followed by a few more reminders of the clues that were revealed prior to the series' start):

Popcorn: "When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

First Clue Package: Homage to Sex and the City called "Snacks and the City"

Homage to Sex and the City called "Snacks and the City"

Strong New York accent, but real?

Strong New York accent, but real?

Built a career "around love," but doesn't mean she's "soft"

First Clue Package Images: a green snake, a partially eaten red apple, meatloaf, Vogue and Better Homes and Gardens magazines, tigers, a silver starfish, and gold hoops on a goldfish

a green snake, a partially eaten red apple, meatloaf, Vogue and Better Homes and Gardens magazines, tigers, a silver starfish, and gold hoops on a goldfish References "jet-setting to exotic places with royalty"

A bus drives by with an ad for her Broadway show on it

"You may think I'm a little cheesy, but I worked for what I got"

Stage: "What Abous Us" by Pink

"What Abous Us" by Costume: "Well, Nick, just like popcorn I can be quite buttery at times, very salty, but also very sweet."

Broccoli: "I'm a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

Jellyfish: "I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Sun: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Items of Interest: badge with "fun director gold member" on it is shown, a chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket, a jaguar, and a Mickey Mouse head

badge with "fun director gold member" on it is shown, a chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket, a jaguar, and a Mickey Mouse head TMS guards are seen poolside sporting floaties, near a pool with a "shallow" end as well as markers for "2 ft." and "7 ft."

Having burned out and spent some time in a "deep depression," Sun had some interesting quotes: "I've had some extreme seasons in life." / "When I sprung into existence, I felt like the center of the universe… at first, stardom was great, but it was a ton of pressure." / "I was frozen, but within the darkness of a quiet place, I transformed into a ray of light."

Stage: "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo

"Cuz I Love You" by Costume: "Well, when I put this mask on I felt like it was a reflection of who I am personally, and I like it."

Crocodile: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

Song: "It's My Life," by Bon Jovi

"It's My Life," by Bon Jovi Strength: "Tough skin"

"Tough skin" Weakness: "Quick to snap"

"Quick to snap" Voice-over: "Welcome to lover's lagoon, where soon I'll croon and make you swoon. Becoming the crocodile was a natural selection, because I'm the happiest in water. And ever since I was a kid, growing up in Hollywood surrounded by heartache and instability, I was forced to develop a thick skin. But crocodiles get a bad rap for being cold-blooded, when actually inside I'm a warm, sensitive creature who just wants to be loved back. And I can't wait to share my hidden talent as I make a wicked big splash."

Mushroom: "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

Seahorse: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Song: "Only Girl (In the World)," by Rihanna

"Only Girl (In the World)," by Rihanna Strength: "Making a splash"

"Making a splash" Weakness: "Dangerous undercurrents"

"Dangerous undercurrents" Voice-over: "Howdy partners, y'all ain't from these parts, are ya. You know, all my life I felt trapped by my insecurities and shyness, too scared to release the fire burning inside. And you may call me melodramatic but at times I felt lost in this world. Like I was always swimming upstream. But here, I get the chance to stop playing tug of war with myself and finally expose the dauntless diva from within. Underneath this camouflaged armor I'm harnessing the power of the seahorse to show shiny new sides of myself. Leaving all of my prior fears behind on this path to glory."

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our contestants this season, a group that has sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list. Following that, an earlier-released teaser that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below.