The Masked Singer Season 4 Preview: Group A Gets 2nd Chance to Shine

After the first week saw Dragon aka Busta Rhymes get "knocked out" of the competition, the producers behind FOX's fourth season on The Masked Singer promised a second episode that would contain a show first for host Nick Cannon, panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and viewers- and they weren't kidding. That's because before the debates could be debated and the guesses guessed, Gremlin engaged in a shocking act of "self-inflicted demasking" with Mickey Rourke revealing himself on his own terms mainly because it was too damn hot. Which brings us to the next episode "The Group A Play-Offs – Famous Masked Words" and brings back our remaining Group A singers: Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn, and Snow Owls in the following preview images and promo:

The Masked Singer Season 4, Episode 3 "The Group A Play-Offs – Famous Masked Words": The celebrity contestants return for the Group A playoffs and their second performances of the season. Play alongside host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as this masked bunch of celebrity singers wearing all-new custom-made costumes perform as America tries to guess who they are.

Here's a look back to Rourke's first interview sans mask:

Here's a Look at The Masked Singer Season 4 Competitors

To make your lives a little easier and to get your Masked Singer scorecard up-to-date, here's a look at all 16 of your Season 4 competitors along with the clues revealed during the preview special. Following that, a few more reminders of the clues that were revealed earlier:

Popcorn: "When you watch my onscreen performance it will be in 3D: dynamic, delightful, and diva-licious. Mirror mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

First Clue Package: Homage to Sex and the City called "Snacks and the City"

Homage to Sex and the City called "Snacks and the City" Possible Tiger King reference: "Hey all you cool corns and cornettes" — reference to Tiger King?

"Hey all you cool corns and cornettes" — reference to Tiger King? Janet Jackson? "I'm Ms. Popcorn, if you're tasty"

Strong New York accent, but real?

Built a career "around love," but doesn't mean she's "soft"

First Clue Package Images: a green snake, a partially eaten red apple, meatloaf, Vogue and Better Homes and Gardens magazines, tigers, a silver starfish, and gold hoops on a goldfish

a green snake, a partially eaten red apple, meatloaf, Vogue and Better Homes and Gardens magazines, tigers, a silver starfish, and gold hoops on a goldfish References "jet-setting to exotic places with royalty"

A bus drives by with an ad for her Broadway show on it

"You may think I'm a little cheesy, but I worked for what I got"

Stage: "What Abous Us" by Pink

"What Abous Us" by Costume: "Well, Nick, just like popcorn I can be quite buttery at times, very salty, but also very sweet."

Giraffe: "You should know I share something in common with a powerful giant."

Huge carnival themes and images (Ferris wheel, fireworks, etc.), with the line: "roller coaster career full of ups and downs."

References music being "in his blood" and that he "took a gigantic risk and became the butt of everyone's jokes"- and that he "was in knots and felt so lonely" but in inspired him to "swing even higher."

Lots of self-portraits with a $3 sign in the background at one point: "Now I'm in the driver's seat, and I'm off to the races tonight. That's a wrap!" ("rap"?).

Stage: "Let's Get It Started" by Black Eyed Peas ("This has really been fun. It allows me to have a bit of anonymity which is nice, plus it was a big deal for me to not have to focus on my vocals. Plus it's super sexy.")

Broccoli: "I'm a Broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

Jellyfish: "I assure you that while I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Serpent: "If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity"

Song: "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers

"I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" by The Proclaimers Strength: "Flexible"

"Flexible" Weakness: "High fives"

"High fives" Voice-over: "Sup, friends? It took a chain of miraculous events to get here. Starting with when I was young. Mischievous and devious, a trouble-making sneakling. I was slithering furiously toward a path of destruction. But my pops saved me by sending me a one-way ticket away from the wrong crowd and toward a path of success. Lighting a fire inside me to aspire to new heights. I didn't want to cause pain but heal pain. And I hope to raise everyone's spirits tonight."

Lips: "If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Squiggly Monster: "It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Sun: "This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Items of Interest: badge with "fun director gold member" on it is shown, a chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket, a jaguar, and a Mickey Mouse head

badge with "fun director gold member" on it is shown, a chihuahua, asteroids and planets, a tennis racket, a jaguar, and a Mickey Mouse head TMS guards are seen poolside sporting floaties, near a pool with a "shallow" end as well as markers for "2 ft." and "7 ft."

Having burned out and spent some time in a "deep depression," Sun had some interesting quotes: "I've had some extreme seasons in life." / "When I sprung into existence, I felt like the center of the universe… at first, stardom was great, but it was a ton of pressure." / "I was frozen, but within the darkness of a quiet place, I transformed into a ray of light."

Stage: "Cuz I Love You" by Lizzo

"Cuz I Love You" by Costume: "Well, when I put this mask on I felt like it was a reflection of who I am personally, and I like it."

Whatchamacallit: "Some might say my career had a magical start."

Song: "I Wish," by Skee-Lo

"I Wish," by Skee-Lo Strength: "Eyes on the Prize"

"Eyes on the Prize" Weakness: "Tangles"

"Tangles" Voice-over: "I'm magical, mythical, jazzy, snazzy and full of pizazzy. You see, people think I'm a shy guy. Especially because I let others absorb my spotlight. As a bright hairball, I can shine alone, as this world is wide open. I can dance with the stars, surf candy bars, buzz with the bees and swing from the keys. It's time to turn the tables on the world. Because I don't want to be hair today, gone tomorrow."

Crocodile: "A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa."

Song: "It's My Life," by Bon Jovi

"It's My Life," by Bon Jovi Strength: "Tough skin"

"Tough skin" Weakness: "Quick to snap"

"Quick to snap" Voice-over: "Welcome to lover's lagoon, where soon I'll croon and make you swoon. Becoming the crocodile was a natural selection, because I'm the happiest in water. And ever since I was a kid, growing up in Hollywood surrounded by heartache and instability, I was forced to develop a thick skin. But crocodiles get a bad rap for being cold-blooded, when actually inside I'm a warm, sensitive creature who just wants to be loved back. And I can't wait to share my hidden talent as I make a wicked big splash."

Mushroom: "If you want to know who's behind my mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

Snow Owls: "You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie."

The Snow Owls story: while working in Hollywood, the male owl was driving the female owl home while singing "Let Is Snow" to "egg her on."

Images: During their clue package "Jam-a-lot," we see a street sign at the corner of Magnolia and Quarrel Canyon (aka Laurel Canyon), a castle in a forest, a pearl in a shell, and Christmas lights on a birdhouse.

During their clue package "Jam-a-lot," we see a street sign at the corner of Magnolia and Quarrel Canyon (aka Laurel Canyon), a castle in a forest, a pearl in a shell, and Christmas lights on a birdhouse. Interesting quotes: "So you haven't seen us together in a while, but now it's time for a family reunion" / "Working with him, he's a prankster — a real wise guy": female owl / "Anything for a laugh": male owl while pulling a red rose from pocket / "I just wanted to make Christmas extra magical": male owl / "I knew it would happen for me one day because I love wings": male owl when asked about being on stage in an egg.

Stage: "Say Something" by A Great Big World

Seahorse: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Song: "Only Girl (In the World)," by Rihanna

"Only Girl (In the World)," by Rihanna Strength: "Making a splash"

"Making a splash" Weakness: "Dangerous undercurrents"

"Dangerous undercurrents" Voice-over: "Howdy partners, y'all ain't from these parts, are ya. You know, all my life I felt trapped by my insecurities and shyness, too scared to release the fire burning inside. And you may call me melodramatic but at times I felt lost in this world. Like I was always swimming upstream. But here, I get the chance to stop playing tug of war with myself and finally expose the dauntless diva from within. Underneath this camouflaged armor I'm harnessing the power of the seahorse to show shiny new sides of myself. Leaving all of my prior fears behind on this path to glory."

Baby Alien: "All you have to do is look to the stars."

Song: "Faith," by George Michael

"Faith," by George Michael Strength: "Interstellar cuteness"

"Interstellar cuteness" Weakness: "Cranky at nap time"

"Cranky at nap time" Voice-over: "It's time for my rebirth. See, I've been stuck in second gear for a while. Back when I was the cream of the crop circle, I was in a theater every week. Even beamed to the Tony Awards stage, baby. But before long, I became a second thought, lost in space. So I've opened my baby eyes to other passions. Navigating a new route where as the puppet master, my destiny is in my hands. And I got to get the golden mask in my crib."

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our contestants this season, a group that has sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below. And keep in mind that this is a season of costume "firsts," with Snow Owls serving as the first singing duo, Serpent's costume has animatronic aspects to it, and Baby Alien is the first puppet singer.