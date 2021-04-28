The Masked Singer Season 5 Sing-A-Long Promises Fun Awards, New Clues

This week's edition of FOX's fifth season of The Masked Singer finds host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke ready to give out some awards during "The Sing-A-Long: The Maskie Awards". That means our " Spicy 6" of Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, Robopine, Russian Dolls, and Yeti get a chance to take a break while this special episode features sing-a-longs, gives out awards to some very deserving masks, takes viewers behind the scenes of the season, and more. Even better, we have a promo showing you more of what you can expect- including new clues.

Here's a look at "The Sing-A-Long: The Maskie Awards"- with FOX's The Masked Singer returning tonight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sing-along Awards Show | Tonight at 8/7c | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=17zlnsmfpWk)

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ieEdT_fEawU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtB3DJcR-kc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4CAiDxyzB0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Chameleon? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kETczuEP8-U)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Chameleon | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SqAlO6FerU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Doll | Season 5 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VhDH6u2dtMc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGak4jTgK1k)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CF7tDBgKk0s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Are Russian Dolls? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnW9zKcm9uM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Russian Dolls | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcoVeBbSLbc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz_-_Yg2PQQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYpezbUnO6c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVN13plZnHI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Black Swan? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8FACLOr6xo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Black Swan | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-vdukZl77Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Porcupine | Season 5 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LthUI7ZDans)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Porcupine Gives A Shocking Hint | Season 5 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HN-0RhuZnw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Robopine | Season 5 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uGaEZpIM_YE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Robopine | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J0T5bVDkMyQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Robopine? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dC4ZpzutL8A)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Robopine | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQx2CXYVLmI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7kZazogCQeg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhtPo21e9EE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGpBPJqFNLQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Piglet? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ddr08GQo0jw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Piglet | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3v6-WkSsDxc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Yeti | Season 5 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sr0MmK27Fgw)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Who Is Yeti? | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qt366NaLvF4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Yeti | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfI-_tJUjZA)

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cluedle-Doo Theme Song | Season 5 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEsSNL5dXpc)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cluedle Doo Will Deal You An Exclusive Clue | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXlWzYmSEys)

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Bigger Spectacle, Crazier Surprises | Season 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=124l085Xo94)

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The singing competition series returns in March 2021.