The Masked Singer Season 6 Previews Group B Finale; S06 Clues Updated

By the time the dust settled on the Group A final round, Bull moved on to the Grand Finale and Skunk was unmasked to reveal singer Faith Evans. That means this week, Group B's Banana Split & Queen of Hearts are set to fight it out on stage to see who moves one step closer to the top prize. So it's up to host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke (with Scherzinger and Thicke also serving as duet partners) to decide who gets to go on and who gets an unmasking on this week's round of FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6. Now here's a look at what viewers can expect, kicking off with a set of preview images:

And here's a look at the two most recent previews, promising that a "legend" will be unmasked this week:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: A Legend Will Be Unmasked | Season 6 Ep. 12 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Og2pDiOGdFQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: The End Is Near | TONIGHT at 8/7c | FOX ENTERTAINMENT (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YM3zdoFEusM)

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

So far, viewers have seen Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga, Baby aka Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Cupcake aka Singer & Songwriter Ruth Pointer, and Hamster aka Actor & Comedian Rob Schneider, and Beach Ball aka TV Personalities Mama June & Honey Boo Boo, Pepper aka Singer Natasha Bedingfield, Jester aka Singer Johnny Rotten, Caterpillar aka TV Host Bobby Berk, and Mallard aka TV Reality Personality Willie Robertson go through their official unmaskings, joining Skunk aka Singer Faith Evans. Now here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far: Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, and Bull – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account: But first, "Clue Review" clips of Episodes 1-10 courtesy of The Masked Singer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review Episodes 1- 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OWk519nfOR0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XdcP4MIHYd4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y22QzpyfoU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v9Ihi_cNeww)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 7 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECR35w5yvyU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 8 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NV0ZsntE83I)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 9 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZK4euUzKdo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clue Review: Episode 10 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvjhLsOlxik)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Queen Of Hearts | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4THKc-qGLo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VTjcI79IrPg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3QoK5IMPg8)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Season 6 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQlXN6r55KM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Queen Of Hearts | Group B Semi-Finals | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DE3NmhnfTGk)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Banana Split | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXlUtwmfGb0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Season 6 Ep. 3 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4JjkA-4p2c)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Season 6 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9WG1tp222X4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Season 6 Ep. 8 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iSW5rHjDXrE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Banana Split | Group B Semi-Finals | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RxwPIBkZX3E)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1Pn6EJlVb4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 2 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sYVPoAfEyI)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 4 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SW-ZMorAso)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Season 6 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d5nFKiCJicg)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: The Bull | Season 6 Ep. 9 | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nePIQ8o6ILQ)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Clues: Bull | Group A Finale | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIDMQIRemio)

As we mentioned previously, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". And then there's the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.