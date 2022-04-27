The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E08 Previews; S07 Masks/Clues Updated

Okay, enough with FOX "News" guest stars, dammit! In less than an hour, FOX's The Masked Singer Season 7 host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke welcome Baby Mammoth, The Prince, Queen Cobra & Space Bunny back to the stage for "The Mask of Least Resistance – Round 3." So what better way to get ready than with some quick previews of what's to come? Well, funny you should ask…

Now before we got to our updated rundown of the remaining masks & clues (as well as a new "Clue Review"), here's a look at the newest previews for tonight's round of FOX's The Masked Singer:

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first seven rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny & Baby Mammoth), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

Team Bad (Queen Cobra & Ram)

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth & Thingamabob)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vX5zPKSokV8&t=3s