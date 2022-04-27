The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E08 Previews; S07 Masks/Clues Updated

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Okay, enough with FOX "News" guest stars, dammit! In less than an hour, FOX's The Masked Singer Season 7 host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger & Robin Thicke welcome Baby Mammoth, The Prince, Queen Cobra & Space Bunny back to the stage for "The Mask of Least Resistance – Round 3." So what better way to get ready than with some quick previews of what's to come? Well, funny you should ask…

masked singer
Image: Screencap

Now before we got to our updated rundown of the remaining masks & clues (as well as a new "Clue Review"), here's a look at the newest previews for tonight's round of FOX's The Masked Singer:

The Masked Singer Season 7 Clues: The Good, The Bad & The Cuddly

Before we get to a look at the remaining masks in contention for the big prize, here's a look at the "Clue Review" compilation videos that FOX's The Masked Singer is releasing after each round- now updated with the first seven rounds:

Now here's our updated look at what you need to know about Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly), Team Bad (Cyclops & Queen Cobra), and Team Cuddly (Space Bunny & Baby Mammoth), which we will be updating throughout the season:

Team Good (The Prince, Ringmaster & Firefly)

masked singer
Image: FOX

The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E08 Previews; S07 Masks/Clues Updated
Image: FOX

The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E08 Previews; S07 Masks/Clues Updated
Image: FOX

Team Bad (Queen Cobra & Ram)

The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E08 Previews; S07 Masks/Clues Updated
Image: FOX

Team Cuddly (Space Bunny, Baby Mammoth & Thingamabob)

The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E08 Previews; S07 Masks/Clues Updated
Image: FOX

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vX5zPKSokV8&t=3s

masked singer
Image: FOX

The Masked Singer Shares 4 S07E08 Previews; S07 Masks/Clues Updated
Image: FOX

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.