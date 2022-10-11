The Midnight Club: Mike Flanagan Promises Answers Even If No Season 2

The Midnight Club is Mike Flanagan's first foray into young adult horror, which was released on Netflix. The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass creator opened up about the lingering questions surrounding The Midnight Club's 10-episode first season, including if there will be a season two. The series follows a group of eight terminally ill patients at Brightcliffe Hospice, who begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories. The series stars Igby Rigney, Annarah Cymone, Adia, Sauriyan Sapkota, Iman Benson, Ruth Codd, William Chris Sumpter, Aya Furukawa, Zach Gilford, and Samantha Sloyan. The following contains major spoilers, obviously.

When it comes to the fate of The Midnight Club's second season, "This was designed to be ongoing. I don't know if it will," Flanagan said. "We'll see how it goes, and we probably won't know for another month or so what Netflix wants to do. But it was very much designed to continue. Pike has 80 books, so we have a lot of unused material to pull from… We also didn't answer some of the bigger questions of the season. Those answers exist but were meant to be for the next season. If there isn't one, I'll put them up on Twitter. Then we'll at least all be able to talk about it."

Neither Flanagan nor producing partner Trevor Macy could answer about the ghosts haunting Ilonka (Benson) and Kevin (Rigney) but did respond about the Easter Eggs from past work. "As far as Easter eggs, you can spot the Lasser Glass (as seen in 'Midnight Mass' and 'Hill House') in the show. If you haven't already, I won't tell you where, but someone will put it up really soon. There are some cameos in the show that are really fun and really hard to find. But if you keep your eyes peeled — or your ears peeled — you can find Hamish Linklater, Carla Gugino, and Kate Siegel on the show… There are a couple little clever turns of phrase and a couple little nods to 'Fall of the House of Usher,' we hit a little Poe." For more, including Anya's pre-death dream sequence, you can check out the interview in Variety.