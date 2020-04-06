The Midnight Gospel: Netflix Releases Trippy, Powerful Series Trailer

Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward and comedian Duncan Trussell's The Midnight Gospel is set to hit Netflix's airwaves on April 20, and now viewers are being offered a deeper dive into the adult animated series with its first official trailer. Co-created and executive produced by Ward and Trussell, the series focuses on Clancy, a spacecaster with a malfunctioning multiverse simulator. As we learned from the previously-released teaser, Clancy decides to leave the comfort of his home to interview beings living on dying worlds, opening the series to a universe of possibilities.

Wta makes the series especially unique is the way it takes interview clips from Trussell's podcast Duncan Trussell Family Hour and makes them come to life in some seriously striking visual ways. As impressive as the work of animation studio Titmouse has been in the past, the opening space scene in the trailer below shows they've elevated their game for the eight-episode animated effort. Don't take out word for it, check out the official series trailer for Netflix's The Midnight Gospel.

Over at Ward's other animated universe, the adventures of unlikely heroes Finn and Jake are far from over – they're just cutting the cord on their old lives and heading on over to HBO Max. WarnerMedia's new streaming service has given the "thumbs up" to four, one-hour specials under the banner of Adventure Time: Distant Lands, with two of the specials tentatively scheduled to premiere in 2020.

HBO Max's specials will continue the tales of Adventure Time that captured imaginations and introduced our best buds, who travel the mystical Land of Ooo with a family of colorful characters that millions of viewers have grown to love. These four new specials will continue the Adventure Time stories that captured imaginations and introduced unlikely heroes Finn and Jake, best buds who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colorful inhabitants.

Here's what viewers can expect from the four specials, with "BMO" following the lovable little robot. When there's a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there's only one hero to call, and it's probably not BMO. Except that this time it is. Meanwhile, "Obsidian" features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

"Wizard City" follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence? Finally, "Together Again" brings Finn and Jake together one more time, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.