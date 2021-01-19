The Muppet Show Must Go On! All 5 Seasons Hit Disney+ This February

Maybe it might be a bit much to declare it one of "The Greatest Shows on Television Ever" (that might be our little inner geek talking there) but it's definitely the example by which all subsequent Muppet shows have been judged- and all five seasons of comedy and variety are coming to Disney+. That's right, on February 19 The Muppet Show joins the streaming service with not only the first three seasons but also Season 4 and 5- the two seasons that have never previously been released on home entertainment. Since Dinsey acquired the rights to The Muppets, fans knew it was only a matter of time until the series joined the streamer's library of movies, shorts, and new series Muppets Now.

Created by Jim Henson and premiering in 1976, The Muppet Show stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, and more in a comedy/variety series that deftly blended fantasy and reality (along with some amazing original songs) to offer an impressively unique take on the format. Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly, and Mark Hamill are just a few of the famous faces that have taken to the stage over the course of five seasons.

*plays music*

*lights lights*

*announces that all five seasons of The Muppet Show are coming to #DisneyPlus* Start streaming the classic series from @TheMuppets on February 19. pic.twitter.com/errlmsKJdI — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 19, 2021

So with about a month to go until the music gets played and the lights get lit, here's a look back at the opening theme song to the original series- with all five seasons of The Muppet Show hitting the stage on February 19:

"It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more," said Kermit the Frog in a statement when the news was first announced on Tuesday morning. "Today, I'm proud to say: 'It's time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!' And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: 'Sorry, guys, but….here we go again."