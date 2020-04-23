The Mysterious Benedict Society: Ryan Hurst, 7 More Join Hulu Series

Ryan Hurst (The Walking Dead), Kristen Schaal (The Last Man on Earth), MaameYaa Boafo (Bluff City Law), Gia Sandhu (A Simple Favor), Mystic Inscho (School of Rock), Emmy DeOliveira (Teachers), Seth Carr (Black Panther), and Marta Timofeeva (Psikhologini) are set to join the cast of Hulu's upcoming series adaptation of Trenton Lee Stewart's novel The Mysterious Benedict Society. The eight actors join previously-announced cast member Tony Hale (Veep), who is set for the dual roles of Mr. Benedict and his twin brother, Mr. Curtain. Adapted for television by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serving as showrunners, the series focuses on four gifted orphans (Inscho, DeOliveira, Carr, and Timofeeva) who are recruited by an eccentric benefactor (Hale) for a secret mission. Sent undercover at a boarding school known as The Institute, the foursome must form their own sort of family to foil a nefarious plot with worldwide ramifications.

Hurst's Milligan is a deadpan proctor with the Mysterious Benedict Society who, despite his towering stature, is not so much scary as he is a sad, distant figure. Schaal's Number Two has the pointedness and precision of a well-sharpened pencil. With an eccentric aura to her, sharp and direct, she is one Mr. Benedict's loyal lieutenants. Boafo's Rhonda is Mr. Benedict's other trusted lieutenant. Rhonda is charming and extroverted, a joyful warrior with a can-do attitude. Inscho's Reynie Muldoon is plucky, good-hearted, and a boy with exceptional intelligence, but he is genuinely humble. Dutiful, polite, and determined to always do the right thing, he emerges as a calm, reasonable leader. DeOliveira's Kate Weatherall is a resourceful, athletic kid. A born tool-user, she has an uncanny feel for how things go together. Remarkably intelligent, and exceedingly self-reliant, Kate can be emotionally guarded.

Carr's George "Sticky" Washington is a slight kid who is deeply loyal. Sticky is a bit timid and vulnerable, suffering from serious anxiety. Sticky may not be the most athletic of the group, even a bit clumsy, but he has a vast reservoir of knowledge. Odd bits of information just "stick" to his brain. Timofeeva's Constance Contraire is described as a true original, a tiny, tiny girl with a huge chip on her shoulder. Constance has a remarkably short fuse and a spectacularly insolent manner. A born rebel against authority and civility, Constance is a contrarian, a rule-breaker, and a defiant smart mouth. Sandhu's Ms. Perumal is Reynie's tutor at the orphanage. Resourceful and determined, Ms. Perumal desperately wants Reynie to have a shot at a better life.

Manfredi, Hay, Swimmer, and Slavkin are set to executive produce alongside Jamie Tarses and Karen Kehela Sherwood. Sonar Entertainment developed the project and will executive produce, with 20th Century Fox Television producing. First published in 2007, The Mysterious Benedict Society would be followed by two sequels: 2008's The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey and 2009's The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner's Dilemma.